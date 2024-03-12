🇮🇸 Kerecis Nominated as The Life Sciences Company of the Year

Kerecis has been nominated as a finalist for the prestigious Life Sciences Company of the Year at the 2024 ICON Awards, presented by the Maryland Tech Council (MTC). This annual award recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in technology and life sciences, honoring companies and leaders for their excellence and contributions to innovation.

Kerecis has earned a spot as a finalist in a highly competitive category, competing against industry giants for its groundbreaking contributions to the life sciences sector. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the field of life sciences and pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine. The winner will be announced in May 2024.

This nomination coincides with the commencement of the Northern Lights Wound Workshop in Reykjavik, Iceland, adding an extra layer of celebration to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

The Maryland Tech Council is a collaborative community diligently involved in fostering robust technology and life science industries. It’s considered the most extensive technology and life sciences trade association within Maryland, promoting industry learning, sharing, and networking. The overarching vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel the state of Maryland into the premier innovation economy for life sciences and technology across the nation.

Originally published on 7 March by Kerecis.

