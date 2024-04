🇮🇸 IGC 2024 – Innovation Award

Do you want to highlight your groundbreaking contributions to the geothermal industry and be recognized during our upcoming IGC2024 ?

IREC IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE, THAT THE ICELAND GEOTHERMAL CONFERENCE 2024 IS INVITING COMPANIES AND INDIVIDUALS TO SUBMIT THEIR INNOVATIONS FOR THE IGC 2024 INNOVATION AWARD.

THE AWARD AIMS TO RECOGNIZE AND CELEBRATE OUTSTANDING TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND INNOVATION PROJECTS IN GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN THE FIELDS OF

CLIMATE RESILIENCE

SUSTAINABILITY AND EMISSION REDUCTION

TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS

NEW APPLICATIONS OF GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

IMPROVEMENTS IN ENERGY OUTPUT OR EFFICIENCY

THE INNOVATION AWARD IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO HIGHLIGHT YOUR GROUNDBREAKING CONTRIBUTIONS AND BE RECOGNIZED ON AN INTERNATIONAL STAGE.

PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION TO [email protected] BEFORE APRIL 30TH.

Originally published on 3 April by Iceland Renewable Energy Cluster.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.