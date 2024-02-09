🇮🇸 Iceland’s largest and oldest entrepreneurial competition: Top 10 competing for the Golden Egg 2024

On Friday, February 9, we will find out which idea will be chosen by Gulleggið 2024!

Gulleggið, Iceland’s largest and oldest entrepreneurial competition is one of the flagships of KLAK – Icelandic Startups will be launched for the 17th time this year.

Here are the TOP 10 teams that will compete for the Golden Leg 2024

Explore Iceland – tour guide Explore Iceland – tour guide is the guide in the car. The team: Zakarías Friðriksson

Thorður Friðriksson

FairGame FairGame is a platform for sports tournaments for children and teenagers, with FairGame we intend to put children’s experience first, with the use of artificial intelligence, the platform is trained with the results of games and finds the real strengths of the teams so that our children get fair challenges. For tournament organizers, FairGame ensures games are organized efficiently, transforming days of planning into seconds! The FairGame App gives parents and guardians all the information in real time. The team: Jóhannes Ólafur Jóhannesson

Jón Levy Guðmundsson

Flaff – the textile processing Flaff – the textile industry develops a new method of reusing unusable textiles domestically. With the right equipment, it is possible to shred textiles and create new material. First, we are going to look at textile waste from companies, eg employee clothing, and bring that textile back into circulation and at the same time create value for companies. The team: Sæunn Kjartansdóttir

Ólöf Sigríður Jóhannsdóttir

Ragnheiður Stefánsdóttir

Margrét Katrín Guttormsdóttir

Sigríður Tryggvadóttir

Júliana Sveinsdóttir

Earth Analysis Earth Analysis is a project that aims to develop a high-tech method that uses ground radar and drone technology to study and evaluate the physical and structural characteristics of an object while leaving it intact. A wide range of services will be offered: from analysis of house roofs to pipe and cable analysis, from topography and bottom measurements to preliminary analysis for archaeological excavations and natural assessment. The team: Morgane Priet-Mahéo

Eysteinn Sigurðsson

Memm.Care Memm.Care is AI assisted care for dementia patients. 100 Happy days, enhancing patients’ quality of life. The team: Sigrún Jenny Barðardóttir

Halli Thorkelsson

Sea Growth Sea Growth’s idea is to produce raw fish products from fish cells, i.e. so-called ecological fish. The process is such that an initial sample is taken from a wild healthy fish and the cells are grown in specially designed biological tanks. Renewable energy and Icelandic water will be used for this. The team:

Birgitta GS: Ásgrímsdóttir

Alexander Schepsky

Martin Uetz

Sigrún Guðjónsdóttir

Snatalabb Snatalabb is an app that connects dog owners and certified sitters and walkers to exchange services and create a safe and healthy job environment in Iceland to compete on the global market. The concept is based on the Uber/Airbnb model, founding a platform with great potential to impact a community. The team: Charlotta Sigmundsdóttir

Nastasia Czechowska

Hróbjartur Böðvarsson

Elias Helgi Kofoed-Hansen

Thorex Thorexa will build an email response to the mails received based on previous mails and company data. This will reduce the writing time of the workers and imitate their writing style. The same solution can automatically reply to mails to other employees of the company if an employee leaves, so that his knowledge is not lost in the data chaos. The team: Þór Tómasarson

Thoroddsen’s interior

Bjarni Þór Gíslason

Íris Líf Stefánsdóttir

Wool pellets Ullarkögglar will add value to farmer’s low quality wool and enriching our soils with organic wool pellet fertilizer. The team:

Alice Sowa