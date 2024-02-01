🇮🇸 CRI ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF LOTTE ROSENBERG AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER  

Carbon Recycling International (CRI) announces the appointment of Lotte Rosenberg as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive recruitment process. At the same time Björk Kristjánsdóttir, interim CEO since June 2022, will step into a new position of Chief Operating Officer, taking on additional responsibilities alongside her role as Chief Financial Officer.

Lotte Rosenberg has great experience and a distinguished career within the energy industry, having held key positions such as Senior Vice President at Ørsted, Chief Commercial Officer at Nature Energy, and, most recently, Co-CEO at the start-up company WPU, specializing in the upcycling of plastic waste to oil. Aside from executive management experience, Lotte Rosenberg has had a focus on strategic growth, development of international partnerships and building organizations primarily in Europe and North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lotte Rosenberg as the new Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Recycling International, marking a significant event for the company,” said Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir, Chairman of the Board of CRI. “Lotte’s extensive experience in the company’s core markets will complement the existing team of CRI veterans. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company, and we look forward to the leadership and vision she brings to drive CRI’s continued growth and success. It is important to express our sincere gratitude to interim CEO Björk Kristjánsdóttir for her exceptional contribution during important times for CRI.”

Björk Kristjánsdóttir led the closing of a 30 MUSD fundraising round last year with Equinor Ventures as the lead investor. Since then, the company has started its investment in increasing the organizational capacity in order to meet the growing demand for the company’s products and services.

In the second half of 2023, CRI successfully completed the Sailboat project, which is the world’s most efficient CO2 to Methanol plant and CRI’s second commercial scale plant. The company recently signed a new commercial agreement with P1 for the delivery of an e-methanol unit to Germany in 2024. CRI was awarded the 2023 ‘Environmental Initiative of the Year’ award in Iceland. These milestones underscore CRI’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth.