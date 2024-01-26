🇮🇸 Call for nominations to the Icelandic Research fund’s Motivation Award

27

The Icelandic Research Fund calls for nominations to the Motivation Award for young researchers.

Deadline to send in nominations is February 26, 2024.

The Icelandic Research Fund’s Motivation Award (former The Icelandic Science and Technology Policy Council’s Motivation Award) is awarded to a young scientist, who in early career is believed to have excelled, and creates expectations about scientific contribution, which has the potential to strengthen the foundations of Icelandic society.

The Award amount is three million ISK.

Nominations can come from all fields of science, technology and education. Scientists who work in Iceland at universities, research institutes, companies or who are self-employed can be nominated. Anyone who can evaluate the work of individual scientists may submit nominations. The CV of the scientists should be attached with the nomination.

In assessing nominations, the following is taken into consideration, the academic career of the scientist in question, independence, originality and achievements in scientific work after graduation are, writing, patents and international cooperation, as well as other indicators of the likely results of the person’s work. Pioneering work in science is also considered as well as professional contributions in the workplace and the dissemination of knowledge to Icelandic society.

In general, the nominees should not over the age of 40, although delays that may occur in the scientist’s career due to childcare are accounted for.

More about the award and former recipient.

The award ceremony will take place at the Rannis Research Convention in spring 2024.

Deadline to send in nominations is February 26, 2024.

Nominations must include justification and detailed information about the career of the nominees and must be submitted by email to Rannís.

Originally published on 22 January by Rannís.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.