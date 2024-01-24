🇫🇮 University of Oulu Advances Global 6G Research with South Korean Partnerships

The University of Oulu and its 6G Flagship programme have deepened their research collaboration with leading South Korean research institutions by signing three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Yonsei University, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI). These agreements align with European and Finnish research agencies’ goals to enhance 6G collaboration with South Korea.

Open calls for bilateral research projects on 6G between the EU and Korea are active, alongside similar initiatives by the Research Council Finland and the National Research Foundation of Korea. The Business Finland 6G Bridge programme also encourages increased international cooperation. “We expect to have multiple new research projects funded on both sides by the end of 2024. By doing so, Korea will become the most significant international partner for 6G Flagship outside Europe,” Professor Matti Latva-aho, Director of 6G Flagship.

The collaboration between ETRI and the University of Oulu focuses on joint 6G research, technology exchange, and academic contributions. This partnership is key to influencing the ITU’s IMT-2030 vision for 2030’s telecommunications. It plays a significant role in strengthening international competitiveness in the rapidly evolving field of 6G technology.

Originally published on 24 January by University of Oulu.

