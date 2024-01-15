🇫🇮 STARTUP EXPRESS – TURN YOUR IDEA INTO A STARTUP IN 100 DAYS WITH HELP OF A COMMUNITY

🇫🇮 STARTUP EXPRESS – TURN YOUR IDEA INTO A STARTUP IN 100 DAYS WITH HELP OF A COMMUNITY

61

Startup Express is a pre-incubator that supports idea-stage startup teams and individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations in Oulu. It offers a 14-week program where participants can turn their ideas into startups within 100 days, with the support of a community, coaches, and mentors.

Startup Express welcomes both teams and individuals. You don’t need to have a fully formed idea to participate. You will gain confidence, direction, skills and valuable contacts.

As participants of our previous cohort have said, the best part is that you don’t have to walk alone. You get an ambitious community around you to help you take the next steps.

Apply for the next Startup Express cohort by January 28th. Our program starts in February 2024: https://oulu.com/en/startup-express-pre-incubator/

Video: Startup Express Oulu: Experiences

Originally published on 15 January by Business Oulu.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.