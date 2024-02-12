🇫🇮 Luke: New Finnish network for the research of the connection between nature and health

Nature and health are broadly defined in the network

“In our network, nature refers to all life-supporting habitats and the organisms that live in them. Nature can also be connected through individual natural elements such as green plants, animals, sounds, smells, images, or non-living elements such as rocks and stones. People’s personal experience of nature is an essential part of the relationship with nature,” says Maija Lipponen, a research scientist at the Natural Resources Institute Finland.

Health is understood holistically as a person’s physical, mental, social, and cultural well-being. The network will also study health promotion through different nature-based approaches and related societal structures. The network is guided by the planetary health and well-being concept, according to which human and natural health and vitality are inextricably linked.

Translating research knowledge into decision-making and practice

The purpose of the LuontoTerVe research network is to promote the flow of knowledge not only between researchers, but also to disseminate the information gathered for societal debate and decision-making. The broader aim is to improve the state of Finnish nature and the health and well-being of Finns.

The research network regularly organises free webinars open to all. The first webinar will take place on Tuesday 26 March 2024 at 10-11.15 am. Slides will be in English. The topic of the webinar will be the dissemination of research knowledge, and the presentations will include examples from Lahti. Register for the webinar here. (thl.fi)

The network will contribute to the development of the whole sector

“A network like this is really needed to develop cooperation and the whole sector in Finland. The network supports knowledge transfer and cooperation between researchers in the field and enables dialogue between researchers and practitioners,” said Lipponen.

The Finnish Nature and Health Research Network has been set up by a group of researchers from the Natural Resources Institute Finland, the Finnish Environment Institute and the National Institute for Health and Welfare. Sitra is supporting the launch of the work. The network can be followed on LinkedIn. (www.linkedin.com) An email list for researchers in the field has also been set up, open to all those working on research into the link between nature and health in Finland.