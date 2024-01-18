🇫🇮 Aibidia appoints former SAP Executive Matthias Grabellus as Chief Product Officer amidst strong growth in cross-border business management

Aibidia, the leader in transfer pricing and cross-border business management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthias Grabellus as its new Chief Product Officer. Given Aibidia’s significant growth over the past year, Matthias comes now aboard to bring his extensive product leadership experience and a proven track record of exceptional accomplishments in developing innovative products on a global scale.

Matthias joined Aibidia from Celonis and SAP, where he played an instrumental role. At SAP, he led the overall SAP Finance and GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) portfolio accelerating SAP’s software development. He laid the groundwork for the foundational S/4HANA platform by successfully introducing the revolutionary Universal Journal which brings accounting-related data to a single platform. His innovative approach reshaped SAP’s ERP offerings and established a new industry standard for efficiency and performance. He now brings his expertise to Aibidia to lead the development of a unified platform that will revolutionize the cross-border management industry.

His appointment marks a milestone in Aibidia’s breakthrough year, highlighted by significant customer expansion in 12 different countries across 3 continents, including the recent addition of German tech giants Delivery Hero and AUTO1 Group. Throughout the year, Aibidia has also opened its first international offices in the UK and Germany following a successful Series A funding round.

Looking ahead, Matthias is focused on building the Aibidia platform to its fullest potential. “Our domain-specific understanding of the underlying source SAP data will enable us to develop the end-to-end platform, that’s not just functional but transformative. It will change how professionals manage cross-border business, enabling them to create more value streams for their clients and their companies.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hannu-Tapani Leppänen, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Aibidia added, “Having Matthias on our team is a significant step forward for Aibidia. His expertise, remarkable achievements at SAP, and forward-thinking approach are exactly what Aibidia needs as we’re creating a purpose-built platform that brings a common language to cross-border business management. We’re excited to see the impact he will have.”

About Aibidia:

Aibidia, active since 2018, provides the technology that enables multinational enterprises to make more considered transfer pricing decisions. Our purpose-built platform enables organizations to take full control of their business and implement considered tax strategies across the entire group. With over 5,000 legal entities managed on our platform and an average revenue of 7 billion Euros among our clients, we are committed to helping the world’s largest enterprises transform their cross-border business management, leading to healthy global business.

