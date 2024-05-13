🇩🇰 NIL Technology raises €29 million to scale its manufacturing capabilities

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 7, 2024. NIL Technology (NILT), the world leading flat optics company, has raised €29 million in new capital. The investment was led by a syndicate of investors including the Export & Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), Jolt Capital, NGP Capital, and Swisscanto Private Equity.

Founded in 2006, NILT has been at the forefront of fabrication of advanced nanostructures and NILT is today vertically integrated within nanostructured flat optics (meta-optics).

With demand for its technology increasing, NILT has matured its meta-optics technology across the value chain from design to prototyping and is now scaling its manufacturing organization and manufacturing capabilities to meet higher-volume customer requests. NILT’s manufacturing strategy by nanoimprint lithography (NIL) allows for more precise and versatile nanostructures that enables unmatched meta-optics performance. High-performance meta-optics in high-volume are the key to building winning optical solutions to be used in consumer electronics like smartphones and AR/VR headsets, automotive and robotics applications, where there is a demand for ultra compact light weight optical solutions with minimum power consumption and allow for new functionalities required for novel sensing and imaging applications.