🇺🇸 Railbelt Decarbonization Pathways project update video available

Press release from the Alaska Center for Energy and Power

The Sept. 26 Railbelt Decarbonization Pathways project update session covered ACEP’s Railbelt Decarbonization Study, its scenarios for moderate and aggressive electrification and the potential of electric vehicles, heat pumps and rooftop solar in an electrified future.

The video of the session is now available here.

Originally published on 29 November by the Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

