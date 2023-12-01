🇺🇸 Railbelt Decarbonization Pathways project update video available
Press release from the Alaska Center for Energy and Power
By Arctic Business Journal - December 1, 2023
2
The Sept. 26 Railbelt Decarbonization Pathways project update session covered ACEP’s Railbelt Decarbonization Study, its scenarios for moderate and aggressive electrification and the potential of electric vehicles, heat pumps and rooftop solar in an electrified future.
The video of the session is now available here.
Originally published on 29 November by the Alaska Center for Energy and Power.
