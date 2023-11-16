🇺🇸 Portland shipping terminal will use $14M grant to upgrade, keep pace with demand

🇺🇸 Portland shipping terminal will use $14M grant to upgrade, keep pace with demand

Press release from MITC

The Portland International Marine Terminal will receive $14.2 million in federal funds so it can modernize and keep pace with growing cargo volumes at its container handling facility. The money was awarded as a grant to the Maine Department of Transportation from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The terminal, operated by the Maine Port Authority, requires improvements in order to meet growing demand, according to a news release. Work will include tripling the current capacity of power plugs for refrigerated containers, upgrading the emergency generator system and other facility improvements…

Although the volume of container shipping has recently been on a decrease in most U.S. and European ports, Portland bucked the trend last year with growth of 4% to 5%.

Originally published on 7 November by MITC.

