🇺🇸 Launch Alaska: Tech Deployment Track

Find decarbonization projects in Alaska. Connect with new customers. Deploy tech solutions.

Our eight-month deployment accelerator program pairs climate tech startups with Alaska industry experts, community leaders, and business representatives. Participants identify market fit, forge partnerships, and collaborate with Alaska partners to deploy decarbonizing tech solutions around the state.

Applications for our 2024 Tech Deployment Track cohort are now open: Click here to learn more and apply.

Originally published on 27 March by Launch Alaska.

