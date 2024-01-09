🇺🇸 Launch Alaska: NOW OPEN: 2024 Tech Deployment Track Applications

Hi there,

It’s time: Applications for our 2024 Tech Deployment Track cohort are now OPEN.

We’re looking for mid- to late-stage startups with game-changing technologies that help decarbonize energy, transportation, and industry.

Our eight-month deployment accelerator program, supported by the Office of Naval Research and Department of Energy Office of Technology Transitions, connects climate tech companies with partners and project opportunities in Alaska.

Know a startup that could be a perfect fit? Help us accelerate the energy transition and catalyze Alaska’s clean energy economy.

Spread the word, learn more, and apply here >

Originally published on 9 January by Gen2 Energy.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.