🇺🇸 Kristy Clement joins AFDF as new Chief Executive Officer

AFDF Announces New CEO

The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) proudly announces the appointment of Kristy Clement as Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable outcomes for Alaska’s economy, environment, and communities.

Kristy is an experienced and visionary leader, poised to guide AFDF into the future. Raised in the Village of Port Lions on Kodiak Island, she brings a profound respect for Alaska’s resource-rich waters and lands. Grounded in her culture and subsistence lifestyle, Kristy enjoys the tradition of harvesting and processing fish, shellfish, and berries with her family. Her deep-rooted connection to the industry began while listening to the voice of her grandmother, Peggy Dyson (aka WBH-29 Kodiak), renowned as the guiding voice of the North Pacific from 1965-2000. This experience adds a rich layer of understanding and commitment to the sustainable development of Alaska’s maritime resources.

In Kristy’s vision for AFDF, she is steadfastly committed to honoring the WBH-29 Kodiak legacy and supporting Alaska’s maritime stakeholders in a new era. Recognizing the evolving landscape, she emphasizes the importance of collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking to navigate the challenges of the next 50 years.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Alaska’s economy. I look forward to collaborating with the AFDF board and staff to ensure that Alaska’s blue economy is well-positioned for future growth. My goal is to create lasting value for all stakeholders through innovative strategies,” says Kristy, highlighting her commitment to leading AFDF into the future.

Kristy holds an BA in Organizational Management from Alaska Pacific University and an Executive MBA from the University of Washington, blending a dynamic educational background with proven leadership experience. Demonstrating a longstanding commitment to advancing the social and economic welfare in Alaska and Alaska Native communities, Kristy currently serves as the Chairperson of the Afognak Native Corporation Board of Directors. In this capacity, she has been instrumental in developing and executing strategies aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for the Corporation’s Shareholders and the broader Alaska Native community. Kristy’s diverse professional journey reflects her dedication to fostering positive change and making a lasting impact in the communities she serves.

“We are very excited to welcome Kristy Clement as AFDF’s Chief Executive Officer. Kristy brings adept leadership and strategic planning skills, which are essential to AFDF continuing as a leader in Alaska’s seafood industry. As AFDF enters its fifth decade of supporting and building Alaska’s blue economy, Kristy’s vision will guide AFDF into the future.” Markos Scheer, AFDF President.

Please join us in celebrating this exciting chapter as we welcome Kristy to the AFDF team. We look forward to an era of continued growth and success under her leadership, as we navigate the complex challenges of Alaska’s seafood industry and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Afognak Native Corporation, established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in Kodiak, Alaska, serves as an Alaska Native Corporation.

AFDF, founded in 1978 as a 501(c)3 under the Magnuson-Stevens Fisheries Conservation and Management Act, is dedicated to identifying shared opportunities within the Alaska seafood industry. Its focus is on developing efficient, sustainable outcomes that contribute to the well-being of Alaska’s economy, environment, and communities.

