🇺🇸 BSNC Announces the Appointment of Cindy Massie as President, Dan Graham as CEO

Press release from Bering Straits Native Corporation

Bering Straits Native Corporation (BSNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Towarak Massie as President, and Dan Graham as CEO of BSNC.

“In consideration of BSNC’s growth over the years, the Board of Directors made the decision to split the President & CEO position,” said BSNC Board Chair Roy Ashenfelter. “This structure provides significant oversight of company management to better prepare for growth while simultaneously focusing on BSNC’s mission to improve the quality of life of Our People. We are pleased to fill these positions with two extremely qualified and dedicated individuals.”

Massie will maintain her position on the BSNC Board, where she has been a member since 2019, previously serving as the Chair. Massie, who grew up in Unalakleet, is the daughter of the late Clarence and Guerie Towarak. Her Inupiaq name is Aġnaqhiq after her great-grandmother. Massie graduated from Covenant High School in Unalakleet and attended Seattle Pacific University. Her past leadership roles include co-founding multimedia company Outdoor Channel Holdings.

Massie is also a former owner of Winnercom Inc., a production and program development company responsible for 13 Emmy Awards, and Skycam, which developed a cable suspended camera system for sports coverage. She is also the president of the Thomas and Cindy Massie Foundation. In 2018, Massie and her husband Tom were awarded the Alaska Federation of Natives Small Business Award for their generous philanthropic efforts advancing causes in Alaska.

“The Board is elated to announce Cindy’s appointment as BSNC President,” said Chair Ashenfelter. “Cindy’s dedication to Our People, coupled with her entrepreneurial experience and leadership, will benefit BSNC and its shareholders and descendants as the company continues to grow.”

“I am honored to assume the role of President of BSNC,” said Massie. “Our Alaska Native values are integral to the Company and our community, and I am committed to preserving our cultural heritage while creating opportunities for economic growth at BSNC. I’d like to thank our shareholders for your ongoing support. I also extend my gratitude to Dan for his service as Interim President & CEO during the past six months. His leadership during this transition was vital to BSNC’s business continuity.”

Graham has served as Interim President & CEO since May of 2023. He joined BSNC in 2014 and has been a key player in the growth BSNC has experienced in recent years.

During his 28-year career as a contractor with the federal government, Graham has had more than 24 years in progressive leadership roles for Alaska Native corporations. He is responsible for setting strategic corporate goals, business development, contract capture management, and in-region Alaska work activities for BSNC. He has provided executive oversight and management for a large portfolio of contracts in all 50 states and international programs.

Graham holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Villanova University, is a registered Professional Civil Engineer in Alaska, and is a certified Project Management Professional.

“It’s an honor and a privilege for me to be confirmed to the role of CEO for BSNC,” said Graham. “I truly appreciate the Board for entrusting me with this responsibility and for their ongoing support in our collective pursuit to make BSNC a premier employer and service provider, guided by our steadfast corporate mission and vision.”

“The continuity that Dan brings to his new role as CEO is invaluable for our business, which continues to outperform year over year in alignment with our corporate mission,” stated Chair Ashenfelter. “His experience is an asset, and we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in BSNC’s history.”

Originally published on 11 December by Bering Straits Native Corporation.

