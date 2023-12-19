🇺🇸 Becka Baker Elected to Serve as Board Vice Chair

Press release from the Bering Straits Native Corporation

An update to BSNC’s Board Officers:

The BSNC Board of Directors has elected Becka Baker to serve as Vice Chair of the Board. The position of Vice Chair was previously held by Cindy Massie, who now serves as BSNC President. Baker has served on the BSNC Board since 2018. BSNC’s Officers are as follows:

Chair: Roy Ashenfelter

President: Cindy Towarak Massie

Vice Chair: Becka Baker

Secretary: Jason Evans

Treasurer: Debbie Atuk

Assistant Secretary: Eugene Asicksik

Assistant Treasurer: Steve Ivanoff

BSNC congratulates the elected officers and thanks the Board of Directors for their continued support of BSNC’s mission to improve the quality of life of Our People through economic development while protecting our land and preserving our culture and heritage.

Board of Directors – Bering Straits Native Corporation

Originally published on 19 December by the Bering Straits Native Corporation.

