🇺🇸 Becka Baker Elected to Serve as Board Vice Chair
Press release from the Bering Straits Native Corporation
An update to BSNC’s Board Officers:
The BSNC Board of Directors has elected Becka Baker to serve as Vice Chair of the Board. The position of Vice Chair was previously held by Cindy Massie, who now serves as BSNC President. Baker has served on the BSNC Board since 2018. BSNC’s Officers are as follows:
Chair: Roy Ashenfelter
President: Cindy Towarak Massie
Vice Chair: Becka Baker
Secretary: Jason Evans
Treasurer: Debbie Atuk
Assistant Secretary: Eugene Asicksik
Assistant Treasurer: Steve Ivanoff
BSNC congratulates the elected officers and thanks the Board of Directors for their continued support of BSNC’s mission to improve the quality of life of Our People through economic development while protecting our land and preserving our culture and heritage.
Board of Directors – Bering Straits Native Corporation
Originally published on 19 December by the Bering Straits Native Corporation.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].