🇺🇸 AEA awarded $1.67 million from DOE for EV charging infrastructure in rural Alaska

Press release from the Alaska Energy Authority

(Anchorage) — The Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) was awarded $1.67 million from the National Energy Technology Lab through the Vehicle Technology Office at the United States Department of Energy (DOE), to reduce barriers to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in rural Alaskan communities. DOE’s award will be complemented by an additional $417,496 from AEA and project partners, making a total of $2 million available for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) over the next three years.

The Alaska Rural EVSE Deployment (ARED) project will engage with hub communities to identify interest and practical use cases for EVs, install charging infrastructure in rural Alaska, provide technical assistance, and administer EVSE training programs to build workforce capacity. AEA will collaborate with communities to select sites and equipment based on community goals.

Approximately nine rural hub communities will be selected to participate in the program. Communities will be selected based on their community grid infrastructure, geographical distribution, and community interest in EVSE. AEA will work to facilitate EV adoption in Alaska’s rural communities by working with its project partners at the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, Ahtna Corporation Inc., Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, Alaska Municipal League, and Launch Alaska.

Beginning in early 2024, AEA and project partners will conduct community outreach to select site hosts. Infrastructure will be installed in the spring of 2025 through the summer of 2026. Funding amounts will vary from community to community.

Communities and individuals who are interested in participating or learning more about the ARED program should contact AEA’s EV team at [email protected].

Originally published on 20 December by the Alaska Energy Authority.

