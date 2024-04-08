🇺🇸 🇫🇮 FINLAND AND UNITED STATES SIGN MAJOR AGREEMENT ON COOPERATION IN SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

On 28 March 2024, Business Finland and the Research Council of Finland signed a new five-year memorandum of understanding on a programme of cooperation in scientific and technological research and innovation with the US National Science Foundation (NSF).

The scope of the agreement covers all recognised branches of scientific and technological research, innovation and training supported by the parties. One of the collaboration activities will be joint funding opportunities on themes found to be topical.

“This agreement significantly broadens and deepens the research, development and innovation cooperation between Finland and the United States. It also nicely complements the participation of the Research Council of Finland and Business Finland in the NSF’s new Global Centers program within bioeconomy, which includes Canada, the UK, Japan and South Korea, in addition to Finland and the US”, said Paula Eerola, President of the Research Council of Finland.

“This trilateral agency-level collaboration also opens up new opportunities for business customers and facilitates cooperation with the programme activities of the new NSF Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP). By seizing theme-specific joint funding opportunities, business companies can join top-level global R&D consortia and find new strategic partners as well as gain understanding of the development of future breakthrough solutions in different markets”, added Nina Kopola, Director General of Business Finland.

“This cooperation opportunity is intended for our customers, who are creating breakthrough solutions to international markets through industrial research and global cooperation”, underlines Jukka Salminiitty.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Jukka Salminiitty, Head of International Innovation Partnerships

Business Finland

tel. 050 442 0519

jukka.salminiitty (at) businessfinland.fi

Risto Vilkko, Senior Science Adviser

Research Council of Finland

tel. +358 295 335 136

risto.vilkko (at) aka.fi

Originally published on 8 April by Business Finland.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.