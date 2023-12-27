🇸🇪 WISE first Fellow recruited

As of December 1, 2023, Michael Busch was appointed as the first WISE Fellow at Luleå University of Technology. With his extensive expertise in physics and chemistry, particularly related to the green transition, Michael will strengthen the university’s materials science research.

Michael has a broad research background and studied theoretical chemistry at Ulm University in Germany, received a PhD from the University of Gothenburg, conducted research at universities such as the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology, but also in industry. He then continued his work on green fuels at Aalto University and later returned to Ulm University in Germany.

“I am proud to be a part of WISE’s current and important work and to contribute to making the world more sustainable. The enormous development in batteries, green fuels and green steel (which needs green hydrogen) gives Norrbotten a unique position. My research will contribute to the green transition by developing processes for green hydrogen, green fuels, green paper and basic understanding of the properties of materials. I look forward to future collaborations and exchanges to solve these important problems together,” says Michael Busch, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Engineering Sciences and Mathematics.

A WISE Fellow is a prestigious appointment within the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation’s focus on materials and sustainability. Through WISE Fellows, Luleå University of Technology gets the chance to strengthen the area with a young promising researcher who receives a research package that includes the recruitment of four doctoral students and postdocs.

“The fact that Michael Busch is starting at the Division of Materials Science and Engineering as a WISE Fellow in the subject of Applied Physics will be a real boost for our research, as well as for our collaboration with Sweden’s other materials researchers within WISE. Materials and sustainability are two areas that are already associated with Norrbotten and Luleå University of Technology, and Michael will also collaborate with researchers here at the university who can benefit from his unique expertise and incredibly positive drive. We are very grateful for this opportunity, which is the second time since 2016 that the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation supports applied physics,” says Andreas Larsson, Professor and Head of Subject at the Department of Engineering Sciences and Mathematics.

WISE enables basic and needs-driven materials science research at the international forefront, strengthens sustainable technologies and educates future leaders in society, industry, and academia in Sweden. The WISE Fellow initiative extends over four years.

Originally published on 21 December by Luleå University of Technology.

