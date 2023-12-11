🇸🇪 The hydrogen actors of northern Sweden at the EU Hydrogen Week 2023

EU Hydrogen Week is EU:s annual event that brings together EU policy makers, authorities and companies committed to the green transition via hydrogen, which is a key part of the EU’s energy policy. It is the largest annual event in Brussels dedicated to hydrogen and is led by the European Commission together with the Clean Hydrogen Partnership and its members, Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research.

The North Sweden Pavillion showcasing the growing hydrogen ecosystem is an enabler for the green transition

In the coming years, the industries of northern Sweden will invest more than 100 billion Euros to make way for the green industrial transition. The industries are utilising the stable supply of renewable energy from wind and hydropower together with novel technologies that drastically lower the European CO2 emissions with the use of hydrogen. The growing hydrogen ecosystem is based on low cost green energy, technical expertise, innovative companies and a long history of successful industrial establishments.

Last year, the Region of Norrbotten, Norrbotten’s major industrial players, the municipalities most affected by the hydrogen investments, and the university of the region arranged a joint stand during the exhibition fair at European Hydrogen Week in Brussels labeled “North Sweden Pavillion”. The joint effort received great attention and in 2023, northern Sweden was once again present at the event. This year the delegation expanded to also included hydrogen actors from Västerbotten. The delegation more specifically consisted of representatives from SSAB, H2 Green Steel, Nordion Energi, Lonautics, Liquid Wind, Zelk Energy, Lhyfe Sweden, Umeå Energi, Luleå University of Technology via CH2ESS, Umeå University, RISE, Swerim, Skellefteå Kraft, Region Norrbotten, Region Västerbotten, the County Administrative Board of Norrbotten, Invest in Norrbotten and the municipalities of Boden, Gällivare, Luleå Piteå and Ånge in the Region of Västernorrland.

Hydrogen has been given great importance in the EU’s energy policy and is seen by the European Commission as a crucial component for managing the green energy transition with great potential to store and deliver energy without carbon dioxide emissions and, not the least, as an input in industrial processes. This is an area where northern Sweden is at the forefront and is receiving a lot of attention through the large-scale industrial investments that are taking place in the regions and utilising access to green energy. The common message of the North Sweden Pavilion was to highlight the growing hydrogen ecosystem that is now enabling the green transition of industry, transport and society, and the role of universities in bringing new innovation to this cutting-edge technology. The participation is also important to welcome more actors that complement the value chains in northern Sweden.