🇸🇪 SSC signs contract with Ovzon for strengthened SatCom offering

Press release from SSC

SSC has signed a contract with the leading Swedish satellite communications company Ovzon regarding the company’s SatCom-as-a-Service and mobile satellite terminals. The service will increase SSC’s capability to support critical missions that require transmission and reception of large amounts of data, and be an integral part of SSC’s offering to both traditional space actors and new industries.

“Resilient communications services via satellite are an important tool in both civil society and national security. Through the partnership with Ovzon, we can offer a robust satcom service which is attractive to both traditional space actors and new industries,” says Stefan Gustafsson, Senior Vice President Strategy & Sustainable Business at SSC.

Ovzon-3 is the first privately funded and developed Swedish geostationary satellite ever to be launched. The launch date is currently targeted for Friday, 15 December, 2023 at 9:45 PM (CET), onboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“I’m pleased to announce this new contract with Ovzon that strengthens our offering to the market. The capability is critical for both security and societal infrastructure. This partnership between two Swedish space companies is also significant for the continued competitiveness of the Swedish space industry,” says Charlotta Sund, CEO of SSC.

Follow the preparations and live broadcast of the Ovzon-3 launch at https://www.ovzon.com/en/section/ovzon-3-launch/



Contact: Philip Ohlsson, Head of Comm’s, +46 (0)70 721 70 26, [email protected]

Originally published on 14 December by SSC.

