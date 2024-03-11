🇸🇪 SSC and Dhruva Space to expand ground network synergies

1

SSC and Dhruva Space announce the ambition to further expanding their synergies within the satellite ground station networks domain. By leveraging SSC’s network of ground stations for LEAP-1, an upcoming hosted payload satellite mission in 2024, SSC and Dhruva Space will help accelerate the growth of Swedish and Indian newspace initiatives.

This engagement marks a significant milestone in the existing collaboration between the two companies. SSC’s experience in establishment and operations of ground station services, will further augment Dhruva Space’s expertise in full-stack space solutions, encompassing satellite manufacturing, launch services, and mission operations. The SSC ground stations will play a critical role in facilitating communication, data transfer, tracking, and control during the crucial early stages of the LEAP-1 hosted payload mission.

“We are honored that our long-term partnership with SSC continues and is further strengthened to the next level. Having undertaken advanced studies in Sweden and successfully completing a program at the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, this collaboration holds significant value for me as both a space scientist and an entrepreneur. By leveraging our combined strengths, we aim to redefine the standards of efficiency and accessibility in the deployment of payloads to Low Earth Orbit,” says Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Dhruva Space.

“We are delighted to expand our relations with Dhruva Space and to support their upcoming LEAP-1 mission with our ground station network. Sweden and India have a long history of collaboration in a wide range of industries, including the space sector where SSC most recently supported ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. With Dhruva Space, our first private customer in India, we look forward to further exploring the newspace sector together with an innovative provider of space engineering solutions,” says Fredrik Gisle, Head of APAC Market Region at SSC.

This agreement is a steppingstone for future collaborations, including collaborative ground station operations, the sharing of resources, joint research projects, expertise, and infrastructure to optimize ground station operations for both India and Sweden.

Contact: Philip Ohlsson, Head of Communications, +46 (0)70 721 70 26, [email protected]

Originally published on 5 March by SSC.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.