🇸🇪 SSAB selected by U.S Department of Energy to explore possibilities for production of fossil-free steel in the U.S.

“We are pleased to have our project selected by the DOE for negotiations to accelerate decarbonization of the iron and steel sector. We see a great interest in sustainable products from the market and this project offers a critical opportunity to solidify a first-mover advantage for the U.S. industry,” says Chuck Schmitt, President of SSAB Americas.

This initiative would enable SSAB to expand its sustainable domestic supply chain for steel products and also to advance the U.S. renewable energy transition objectives in response to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

In January 2022, SSAB’s Board of Directors made a policy decision to transform the production system in Sweden and Finland and make it largely carbon dioxide-free. In 2021, SSAB started to produce and deliver smaller volumes of fossil-free steel through the HYBRIT pilot plant in northern Sweden. In 2023, SSAB introduced SSAB Zero, a carbon dioxide-free steel based on recycled scrap and using fossil-free energy.

Gunilla Hjalmarson, Head of External Communications at SSAB, [email protected] , phone: 46 76 117 91 85

Leigh Perry-Herndon, Director of Communications at SSAB Americas, [email protected] , phone: +1 251-377-5438

Originally published on 25 March by SSAB.

