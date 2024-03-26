🇸🇪 Saab receives order for Carl-Gustaf from NATO Support and Procurement Agency

Saab has received an order for the man-portable, multi-role weapon system Carl-Gustaf® from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). The order value is approximately EUR 60 million (SEK 700 million) and the contract period is 2024-2027.

The order is placed on behalf of four NATO member nations within a framework agreement between Saab and the NSPA regarding Carl-Gustaf, including ammunition and equipment.

“We are honoured that the NSPA once again has chosen our trusted, reliable and effective Carl-Gustaf system,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Proven to deliver results on the battlefield, Carl-Gustaf provides the effectiveness soldiers need. The wide range of ammunition types for Carl-Gustaf makes it flexible and able to handle any situation, whether it is to destroy an armoured vehicle or structure, or illuminating the battlefield during night operations.

The Carl-Gustaf system is supplied to more than 40 countries around the world.

