🇸🇪 Robert Burning appointed new CFO of SSC

Press release from SSC

SSC has appointed Robert Burning as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the SSC Group. He will take office by the 10th of February 2024 as part of the company’s management team.

“It feels great to join the space industry in this exciting time of societal development, international business and collaboration, and to become part of a growing space company like SSC. I’m looking forward to joining this transformative journey and to continue developing the commercial focus of this company. And of course, to start working with my new colleagues and building a great team together,” says Robert Burning, appointed CFO of SSC.

Since 2021, Robert has been the Head of Finance Business Line Neuro and Region Europe at the Radiotherapy Treatment Solutions company Elekta. Before that he was the Head of Finance Supply Chain Management at the company. Previously, Robert has also held a variety of positions within business control at both global industrial group Sandvik and Industrial Solutions Company IPCO.

“Throughout his career, Robert has been a highly esteemed and empathetic leader with broad knowledge in the entire finance area. He has built an impressive profile based on ample experience from global and complex structures, often in times of transformation. I am certain that Robert’s qualities will make SSC stronger on our journey ahead,” says Charlotta Sund, CEO of SSC.

For more information, please contact:

Philip Ohlsson, Head of Communications at SSC

+46 (0) 707 21 70 26, [email protected]

Originally published on 24 November by SSC.

