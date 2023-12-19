🇸🇪 RISE and Intel Collaborate to Develop Sustainable Data Centre Technologies

Press release from RISE

We at RISE Research Institutes of Sweden are pleased to announce a new collaboration with Intel, a world leader in the design and manufacturing of essential technologies that power the cloud and an increasingly smart, connected world.

Intel is entering into a collaboration with RISE data centre systems technologies, joining collaborators such as Meta, Ericsson, Vattenfall, ABB, LTU, Vertiv and BP Castrol.

Viktor Tymchenko, Intel’s Vice President, Data Center Group, Platform Hardware Engineering Division expressed: “We look forward to working with RISE to lead the industry into a new era of more efficient and sustainable thermal solutions. Through the Intel and RISE collaboration, thermal innovations for future cloud and server platforms and facilities will come to market sooner, with the goal of benefiting the entire industry and the planet.”

“We want to come closer to the industrial needs and direct bi-lateral collaborations help the dialogue. This way we can continue to develop our thought leadership together with our industry collaborators,” says Tor Björn Minde, Director ICE Data Centre at RISE Research Institutes of Sweden.

The message that we have a collaboration with Intel ongoing has reached some news magazines in the industry.

DCD writes:

Intel joins RISE data center cooling research project in Sweden supporting our datacenter testbed with Thermal Test Vehicles.

https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/intel-joins-rise-data-center…

Techerati writes:

Intel partners with RISE on data centre heat removal and liquid cooling. Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) is set to collaborate with Intel on developing heat removal solutions from integrated circuits in data centres through air and liquid cooling.

https://www.techerati.com/press-release/intel-partners-with-rise-on-dat…​

Isabelle Kemlin

Business and Innovation Executive

+46 10 228 41 03

Read more about Isabelle

Tor Björn Minde

Enhetschef

+46 70 624 29 59

Read more about Tor Björn