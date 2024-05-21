🇸🇪 QA.tech raises €3 million: “Provides a glimpse into the future of programming”

Just six months after the pre-seed round, Swedish AI company QA.tech has raised an additional €3 million in a seed round led by British venture capital firm PROfounders, with the participation of Curiosity and byFounders.

QA.tech was founded in 2023 and develops an AI-based testing tool for applications and SaaS services. This can involve testing all functions and flows on a website, such as logging in, creating an account, and adding a product to the shopping cart. So-called QA tests (Quality Assurance) are often done manually and are a significant time sink. QA.tech aims to change that, targeting companies that want to relieve their QA teams or those that lack QA testers altogether.

Last fall, QA.tech raised €1 million in a pre-seed round, and now they have raised an additional €3 million. The funds will primarily be used to continue product development and expand the team, which currently consists of eleven people.

“We have been making huge strides in our product development, but our ambition for this product has also been growing, which is why we are raising more capital just six months after our pre-seed. It’s great to welcome these impressive investors who see the same incredible potential in the product as we do,” says Daniel Mauno Pettersson, CEO of QA.tech.

The round was led by the British venture capital firm PROfounders with two co-investors: Amsterdam-based Curiosity and Nordic-based byFounders. They were joined by several angel investors: Mads Johnsen (former product manager at Calm), Jon Åslund (one of the first developers at Spotify), Robert Lagerström (professor at Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, founder of Foreseeti which was acquired by Google), Sven Perkmann (co-founder and CTO at Anyfin), and Jens Saltin (Flat Capital, former UK country manager at Klarna).

“Testing has long been a bane for developers, who up until now have either tested with code, which is slow to write and costly to maintain, or resort to manual testing, which is unscalable and human error prone. QA.tech’s autonomous agents bring a novel approach that we believe has the potential to fundamentally transform the speed and capability of testing, providing a glimpse into what the future of programming will look like. We’re excited to be partnering with Daniel, Patrick, Ville, Marcus, and the whole team at QA.tech to support them in making this future a reality,” says Joe Bond, partner at PROfounders.

QA.tech’s solution is offered as a SaaS subscription. About 40 customers are using the company’s beta version, including Leya, Upsales, Virtusize, and Shoplab. A public version is estimated to be released after summer.

“We add new tests every week and receive suggestions that we haven’t even thought of testing before. QA.tech is truly groundbreaking for our developers,” says Alexander Fugah, CEO of SaaS company Shoplab.

About QA.tech

QA.tech offers an AI-based software testing solution, replacing manual and scripted testing with fully autonomous user-centric testing of digital applications and SaaS services. It was founded in 2023 by experienced entrepreneurs Daniel Mauno Pettersson, Patrick Lef, Marcus Carloni, and Vilhelm von Ehrenheim. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden

