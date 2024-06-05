🇸🇪 Priveq Investment VII holds a first and final close at SEK 3 billion hard cap

Priveq, a leading Nordic lower mid-market growth and buyout investor, has closed its seventh fund, Priveq Investment VII, at SEK 3 billion. The fund was significantly oversubscribed with strong backing from existing investors and substantial interest from new institutional investors.

The fund’s investor base consists of a diversified group of Nordic, European and North American investors including public and private pension funds, insurance companies, charitable foundations, endowments, public institutions, family offices and fund-of-funds.

“We are very grateful for the continued support from our existing investors and for the significant interest expressed by new investors, allowing us to run an efficient fundraising process despite a challenging market environment for fundraisings.” says Louise Nilsson, Managing Partner.

“We opened up our data room at the end of February this year and now have first and final close after three months, thanks to strong support from existing investors and established relationships built over many years with new investors.” says Magnus Hardmeier, co-founder and Executive Chairman.

Athos Partners acted as exclusive placement advisor to Priveq on the fundraising. Proskauer and Vinge acted as legal advisers.

For further information, please contact

Louise Nilsson

Partner & CEO

Phone: +46 8 459 67 63

Mobile: +46 70 950 95 50

Email: [email protected]

Originally published on 3 June by Priveq.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.