🇸🇪 Feasibility study on the value chain for hydrogen in Västerbotten

Creating and utilising a local value chain when making the transition from fossil fuel to fossil-free energy is, of course, a place we need to explore in detail. Given the importance of metal production in Rönnskär, this is not only valuable for us but also Boliden, Nevel, Skellefteå Kraft and Sveaskog have a shared ambition to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in society. In the feasibility study, the actors will explore a possible solution to drastically reduce emissions at Rönnskär in Skellefteå. Together, the actors contribute to different parts of the value chain, Sveaskog with a focus on forest raw materials, Skellefteå Kraft with its experience in renewable energy solutions, Nevel with technical expertise and experience in public utility infrastructure and Boliden with a focus on metal production processes. Together, the companies strengthen each other’s capabilities and connect several sectors.

The study, coordinated by Sweco, will evaluate the technical potential for a large-scale industrial cluster to produce and use sustainably produced energy such as biochar and hydrogen.

Given the importance of the metal production in Rönnskär, this is not only valuable for us, but for the general electrification of society," says Mats Gustavsson, Energy Director, Boliden.

– “By collaborating across sectors, our renewable energy can contribute maximum value creation for Sweden,” says Joachim Nordin, CEO of Skellefteå Kraft.

– “We want to contribute with our expertise in forest raw materials to broaden the sale of forest owners’ products and enable the transition of the metallurgical industry towards reduced fossil dependence. Green metals require green carbon atoms, and we have them,” says Per Callenberg, Head of Sustainable Business Development, Sveaskog.

– “We look forward to entering into a cooperation that supports the parties’ common ambition of a climate transition and that can provide extensive benefits for the whole of society in the long term while strengthening customers’ competitiveness. The study provides more understanding of a potential new business model, where materials and side streams act as a new resource and platform for local circular economy,” says Stefan Johnsson, Commercial Director, Nevel.

The pre-study is expected to last six months, after which the parties will draw conclusions and discuss possible further collaborations.

Originally published on 26 April by BotH2nia.

