🇸🇪 Exploring Business Opportunities: Cleantech Meetup in Piteå

Now we’re opening registration for the Cleantech Meetup in Piteå, May 7th! With the green transition, new business opportunities arise. Come and listen to, among others, H2 Green Steel and Statkraft, who will talk about their needs and the potential for small and medium-sized businesses to do business. Read more here.

Originally published on 28 March by Arctic Business Talks.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.