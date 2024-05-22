🇸🇪 EU invests in 54 ambitious defence projects with €1031 million funding

1

Exciting news from our incubator company Vimotek. In collaboration with a consortium of 11 other companies, they have secured a 36-month project namned BODYGUARD, under the European Defence Fund 2023 call results.

BODYGUARD aims to develop autonomous space situational awareness capabilities onboard satellites, increasing Europe’s independence and superiority in space. This groundbreaking initiative will enhance on-board threat detection, assessment, and monitoring, as well as the protection and resilience of space assets against a wide range of threats. The system can detect weak points of a threat satellite and counteract with a robot or laser.

Vimotek is in charge of rendezvous and proximity operations, developing novel sensors and concepts of operations.

The project is valued at €6,478,087.50.

Vimotek is proud to represent Sweden in this consortium and contribute to future space assets protection on European level.

EDF-2023-RA-SPACE-PSA BODYGUARD.

Originally published on 20 May by Arctic Business.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.