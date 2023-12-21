🇸🇪 Dialogue on entrepreneurial housing in Sävast

Press release from Bodenxt

1

Dialogue meetings have been held with residents in the area around Fruktvägen, Sävast, where contractor housing is planned. The municipality of Boden, H2 Green Steel and the police provided information and received comments that will be taken into account in the continued work.

Fruktvägen in Sävast is the fourth of several planned areas covered by the framework agreement for temporary contractor housing in Boden during the construction period of H2 Green Steel.

An open dialogue between stakeholders aims to create a transparent and inclusive process. By providing information, collecting views and answering questions from local residents, the municipality of Boden, the police and H2 Green Steel aim to create the most sustainable and safe living environments possible.

One of the requests from the audience was to preserve vegetation in the area that will be restored after the removal of the temporary housing. Law and order was discussed and comments were made on the choice of location and the importance of considering the living environment of local residents.

The meeting was also attended by her colleagues responsible for H2 Green Steel’s sustainability, safety and project management work.

Representatives from the municipality of Boden participated, including representatives from projects and investment, spatial planning, environment, construction, security promotion and crime prevention, together with the municipal police.

In total, it is estimated that up to 5000 people will need temporary housing in Boden during the construction of H2 Green Steel. Of these, the municipality of Boden intends to provide land and temporary building permits for about 3000. This is to ease the pressure on the rest of the housing market, but above all to have common requirements for all entrepreneurial housing.

The planned construction and maintenance of the sites is the responsibility of H2 Green Steel.

Vision sketch of the planned area for contractor housing on Fruktvägen, Sävast: H2 Green Steel

Originally published on 21 December by Bodenxt.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.