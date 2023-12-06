🇸🇪 Copperstone publishes prospectus in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Copperstone announced on 15 November 2023 that Nasdaq Stockholm’s listing committee had approved the company’s application for admission to trading of the company’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For this reason, Copperstone has prepared a prospectus, which today was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “SFSA”) and published on the company’s website.

For complete information regarding the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, please refer to the prospectus that has been prepared by Copperstone (only available in Swedish). The prospectus has been published on the company’s website, www.copperstone.se, and will also be published on the SFSA’s website.

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is expected to be on 8 December 2023. In view of this, Copperstone’s shares will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be on 7 December 2023. No offer or issue of new shares is being made in connection with the listing and shareholders of Copperstone do not need to take any actions. The company’s shares will be traded under the current ticker (COPP) and ISIN code (SE0020999639).

As a consequence of the consolidation of shares (reverse split) resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 30 November 2023, the company’s ISIN code will change to SE0021148160. The record date for the consolidation of shares will be announced after determination by the board of directors.

Adviser

Hannes Snellman Advokatbyrå AB is the company’s legal adviser in relation to the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.