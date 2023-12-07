🇸🇪 Company from Norrbotten wins European award for entrepreneurship

Press release from North Sweden European Office

The winners of the European Enterprise Promotion Awards (EEPA) 2023 have been announced, the incubator Go Business at Piteå Science Park won the prize with the project Go Cloud in the digital category.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG Grow) organises an annual competition highlighting actors promoting small business and entrepreneurship at national, regional and local level in Europe. It is further a highly competitive competition and a prestigious award for innovation and entrepreneurship in the EU arena.

Go Business digital transformation promotes collaboration across geographical borders

Go Business is an incubator at Piteå Science Park for creative and innovative entrepreneurs in northern Sweden, focusing on developing the person behind the business idea. In 2019, the Go Cloud project was launched with support from the European Regional Development Fund to develop Go Business incubator activities in a digital format. Go Business is now a digital incubator that enables knowledge sharing and collaboration for entrepreneurs from all over Norrbotten and Västerbotten.

Andreas Kanon, Head of Operations at Go Business, emphasises the importance of digital platforms in large sparsely populated regions:

“The fully digital format is particularly important in sparsely populated regions with long distances, where access to resources and networking opportunities is limited. We want to contribute to the development of northern Sweden. A strong entrepreneurial culture benefits the region’s economy, attractiveness and society as a whole.

Andreas was in Bilbao during the Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Assembly 2023 in November to receive the award in the digital category “Support for the digital transition”.

“We are delighted to have won this major award at a European level. This recognition opens doors for new partnerships and allows us to collaborate with like-minded organisations and experts across Europe,” Andreas says.

What’s next for Go Business? Go Business will continue to expand its digital methods to enable collaboration and knowledge sharing across both geographical borders and industries. For example, a new initiative will be introduced that will allow entrepreneurs in the cultural or creative sector to explore collaborations in completely different industries, such as companies involved in the transition to green steel.

Originally published on 7 December by North Sweden European Office.

