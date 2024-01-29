🇸🇪 Bodentravet saves millions with sustainable lighting

By investing millions of Swedish Krona in new, smart arena lighting while simultaneously saving a million Krona per year, Bodentravet demonstrates that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand

Bodentravet is not only one of the country’s most prominent racetracks but also one of Boden’s biggest meeting places. In 2023, the number of racing days at the arena was increased, and Boden had the opportunity to host an additional V75 race.

– Of course, that’s great. We have an attractive and appreciated facility which makes it natural to hold more competitions here. But if we look at the pressure in registrations, there is still a basis for running even more races in Boden, says David Zimmer, manager of Bodentravet.

Savings of 70 percent

In parallel with developing the sporting conditions for the horse industry in Boden, Bodentravet is making a significant investment in its infrastructure by replacing the lighting at the arena. A modernization that not only improved the experience for visitors and participants but also resulted in reduced energy consumption and a considerable economic saving for the facility.

– A big step for us towards a more economically sustainable, more environmentally friendly and more accessible racecourse. In terms of energy, it’s about a saving of approximately 70 percent, and economically, we expect to save about a million Krona a year,” says David Zimmer.

The installation was carried out by a local company, J&B El, and the technology is now being fine-tuned for use in the spring.

– The lighting at racetracks is quite complex, and it must be correct in our banked curves to not create shadows that can scare the horses.

But the new lighting is not just a cost saving. It also creates opportunities for other uses. The lights are dimmable and programmable, which could be used in conjunction with concerts or other experiential events.

– We will be the first racetrack in Sweden to have these conditions. But first and foremost, we will ensure that there are optimal conditions for our trotting races and that we can significantly extend our opening hours for training on the track during the darker season,” says David Zimmer. Photo Mats Engfors/Fotographic

Local initiative

This improvement aligns with Boden municipality’s focus on a green societal transformation that contributes to promoting more sustainable and environmentally friendly operations of public facilities.

The project is a shining example of how local initiatives can contribute to a larger societal change and inspire other actors within the business community and academia to follow suit. Bodentravet’s effort illustrates how environmental sustainability and economic rationality can go hand in hand.

Originally published on 26 January by BodenNXT.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.