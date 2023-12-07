🇸🇪 Boden Cleantech Center: A catalyst for green technology

In Boden, industry meets innovation for a more sustainable future. Here, the Boden Cleantech Center is emerging as a powerful catalyst for green technology.

The Boden Cleantech Center is a development area central to Boden’s transformation into a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. The site is located only five kilometers from the city center and is easily accessible via road 356.

The core of the Boden Cleantech Center is the existing operational area, which includes a waste facility and a quarry. This configuration offers a unique combination of industrial capacity and natural beauty, creating ideal conditions for both existing and future sustainable projects.

Key players in Boden’s green strategy

In 2023, Fortum Recycling & Waste opened a facility where it is possible to deposit and treat hazardous waste from the region. The company has purchased 23 hectares of land and plans to develop it in stages. A licensing process is also underway to expand operations until 2025. The expansion includes both space and advanced technologies to both landfill and recycle environmentally damaging materials.

The company’s establishment is in line with the municipality of Boden’s strategy for the area. By leasing land for similar activities, Boden wants to create an environmental technology center that can serve as a development hub for the entire North Calotte.

– We see natural synergies between our other areas, Boden Plug & Play and Boden Industrial Park, which gives us in Boden completely unique conditions. “Boden has long had a strong position in trying to create business through sustainability solutions, but now there is an opportunity to run towards the future with the lead,” says Thomas Fägerman, CEO of Boden Business Park.

Synergy and cooperation

With the future in mind, a certain expansion of the operational area from its current form is proposed. This expansion is intended to support the growth of environmentally friendly industry and research, and to provide space for new initiatives in green technology.

Currently, the area consists of 300 hectares of land, a large part of which is not developed. There is also considerable interest from both regional and national stakeholders. Therefore, the municipality of Boden is working on a detailed development plan that enables an expansion of the existing area.

– Already today there are concrete proposals on how it would be possible to link the Boden Industrial Park and the Boden Cleantech Center. There is a huge attraction in it that gives me great confidence in the future,” says Thomas Fägerman.

The Boden Cleantech Center reflects Boden’s overall commitment to a sustainable future, as evidenced by the city’s previous initiatives and projects. This ambition to be at the forefront of environmental technologies and sustainable development is a clear sign of Boden’s determination to not only meet the current environmental challenges, but also to actively shape a better and greener future.

