🇸🇪 Arctic Game Global Game Jam – third largest event in Sweden

“Global Game Jam in Jörn was a fantastic experience! Every time during a game jam, I’m so impressed by how much can be created in as little time as a weekend. And this game jam did not disappoint! We had super talented participants and a total of 14 games! It’s the biggest game jam I was part of, and it’s exactly the type of event I dreamed of hosting!” says host and moderator Justyna Fryzcak.

Also present during the Jam was Otto Wretling from the House of Games Podcast, recording an episode with the participants and their experiences.

“Going to Jörn in the middle of nowhere for the Global Game Jam was such a unique and special experience. Gathering over a hundred amazing people from different countries and backgrounds, from aspiring game developers to professionals from all walks of life to make games and share our love for the industry, you really have to see it for yourself to believe it!” says Otto Wretling.