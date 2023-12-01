🇸🇪 Arctic Game Dev Umeå – a resounding success!

Arctic Game is thrilled to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to the remarkable success of Arctic Game Dev Umeå! This event would not have been possible without the unwavering support and dedication of our incredible partners, speakers, sponsors, pitching studios, volunteers and financiers.

The success of the event is a testament to the power of collaboration and the boundless passion within the game development community. We are immensely grateful for the support of everyone involved and look forward to continuing our journey together towards a brighter future for the games industry.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed partner, Global Top Round with Pontus Mähler, Cherié Karlsson, Tidus Wong and Seyeong Lee.

Our profound gratitude goes to our exceptional speakers who generously shared their insights and experiences, inspiring and enriching the event: Jane Skullman, Guido Schmidt, Christopher Brändström, Martin Sahlin, Kristina Knaving, Emil Darsbo, Robert Bäckström, Andreea Chifu, Per Strömbäck, Petri Ahonen, Agneta Filén, Alexander Benitez, Henrik Jonsson, Mattias Wiking, Matti Larsson, Lars Lindblom, Daniel Wilén and our moderator Maria Olofsson.

Our sincere appreciation goes out to our financiers: The European Union, Region Norrbotten, Region Västerbotten, Game Attraction North and Arctic Game.

We are deeply indebted to our generous sponsors, whose contributions were instrumental in making this event a reality: Umeå kommun, G.Round, Turborilla, Aurora Punks, Invest in Skåne, eXpression Umeå, Speechless, Kibix, Kinda Brave, EduTechSmart, Futuregames, Lazad Invest, Simplygon, Mind Detonator, Visual Magic Education, RankOne Global and U&Me.

Our hearts overflow with gratitude for our incredible team of volunteers, led by the remarkable Beatrice Vester whose dedication and hard work were the backbone of this event. Sebastian Forsvik, Jens Tjernström, Elliot Sparacio, Isak Dalberg, Leo Stoltz and Max Hjertberg.

Thank you once again for making Arctic Game Dev Umeå a resounding success!

Originally published on 30 November by Arctic Game.

