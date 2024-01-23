🇸🇪 Arctic Business: Join us for a inspiring day in Skellefteå at Arctic Business Day, February 22nd

Great Place to Work® certification is the only certification for great workplaces in Sweden. The certification is based on the global standard set by the Great Place to Work© Institute, defining the characteristics of a great workplace. It serves as evidence that employees experience a high level of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie within the organization.
Arctic Business Incubator AB meets the high criteria for what distinguishes a great workplace and, following a thorough evaluation, has been honored with the Great Place to Work certification. In the conducted employee survey, known as Trust Index™, Arctic Business received 94%!