🇸🇪 Arctic Business: Join us for a inspiring day in Skellefteå at Arctic Business Day, February 22nd

Arctic Business Day, February 22nd – An event focused on entrepreneurship, conquering challenges, and daring to embrace risks On stage: From Husby to SVT Draknästet: A unique journey with the serial entrepreneur and Dragon Shervin Razani – Being ‘All In’ or ‘Nothing At All’ in entrepreneurship. We also get to listen to Sara Grönlund, a key contributor to KRY’s growth, as she shares her experiences and insights from working within a startup environment. Also, get the opportunity to meet some of Northern Sweden’s finest startups when they pitch on stage. This and much more! Sign up & join us on February 22! Happy news! Arctic Business Incubator achieves Great Place to Work® Certification, setting the standard for exceptional workplace culture. Great Place to Work® certification is the only certification for great workplaces in Sweden. The certification is based on the global standard set by the Great Place to Work© Institute, defining the characteristics of a great workplace. It serves as evidence that employees experience a high level of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie within the organization. Arctic Business Incubator AB meets the high criteria for what distinguishes a great workplace and, following a thorough evaluation, has been honored with the Great Place to Work certification. In the conducted employee survey, known as Trust Index™, Arctic Business received 94%! Partner Manager for Arctic Business We are looking for a driven Partner Manager who will be responsible for building our relationships with larger national and international industry. The Partner Manager will also lead our newly started business unit ‘Collab’, which attracts international industry and SME/startups to northern Sweden’s top industries. This is to create opportunities for start-ups and global partners, drive development outside their core business. Read more Business Advisor till Arctic Business i Skellefteå Nu söker vi en engagerad kollega som vill vara med och skapa Skellefteåregionens nästa Envigas, Once Upon eller Mindforce Game Lab. Som vår nya Business Advisor bidrar du till att få människor och företag att växa tillsammans. Vi är ett sammansvetsat gäng med högt i tak som ser fram emot att hälsa en ny kollega välkommen till oss. Läs mer om tjänsten 🎉Remos Space Systems Becomes Astralintu’s Main Supplier for Transceivers and Ground Operations Software Solutions The Remos and Astralintu team signing their partnership at the Global Conference on Space for Emerging Countries (GLEC) held in Quito, Ecuador in 2022 In 2024, Remos Space Systems’ software-defined baseband solutions will play a crucial role in Astralintu’s Equatorial Ground Station Network (EGSN) expansion and operation. Positioned as a key player, Remos Space Systems not only provides technology but is also integral to establishing and running EGSN sites in Ghana, Costa Rica, and the Maldives. This expansion enhances the accessibility and reliability of Astralintu Space Technologies’ services, emphasizing the global significance of the network.

Read more How do I attract venture capital to fuel growth?

February 14-15, 2024, Kust Hotel Piteå Have you recently started a company and need capital? Or are you in a growth phase, considering an investment in the company? In connection with this, you might be contemplating bringing in external capital. But how does it work? What should you consider? What pitfalls might you encounter? What type of venture capital is suitable for my current stage? Take advantage of this free training opportunity! (In Swedish) Read more and sign up