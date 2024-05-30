🇸🇪 AMLYZE announces strategic partnership with Aura Cloud

AMLYZE, a leading RegTech specializing in anti-financial crime solutions for FinTechs, banks and crypto businesses, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Aura Cloud, a prominent nextgen AI digital banking platform provider dedicated to empowering financial institutions with agility and innovation.

This collaboration aims to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the fight against financial crime through advanced technology solutions.

Aura Cloud is a forward-thinking digital banking platform provider focused on enabling financial institutions to remain agile in a rapidly evolving market – understanding the challenges faced by both established financial institutions and new entrants. Aura Cloud facilitates the right strategy and supports disruption in financial services by providing a platform designed to launch services at lightning speed, integrate seamlessly with ecosystem providers and capture business opportunities in real time. Its mission is to ensure that financial institutions are agile and efficient, able to evolve with market demands.

AMLYZE is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider founded by former regulators, AML/CFT and IT experts. It specializes in the fight against financial crime. AMLYZE’s comprehensive suite of solutions includes real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, AML/CFT investigations, as well as PEP, sanctions and negative media screening

This partnership brings together the strengths of both companies, combining AMLYZE’s expertise in financial crime prevention with Aura Cloud’s innovative digital banking solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aura Cloud,” said Jekaterina Govina, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships, at AMLYZE. “Their commitment to agility and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide AML/CFT solutions, built by regulatory insiders, who understand customer pain points from the inside out. Together, we will empower financial institutions to stay ahead of the curve in the fight against financial crime.”

Aura Cloud CEO Prem Bhagwat shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are glad to start the co-operation with AMLYZE. Their automated transaction monitoring and customer risk assessment solution provides additional possibilities for our core banking platform customers to have state of the art solution to minimize financial crime and enhance compliance. We see this partnership as an excellent addition to our current partnership ecosystem in Northern Europe and beyond.”

About AMLYZE:

AMLYZE is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) RegTech offering a suite of anti-financial crime solutions for all types of financial services providers.

Comprehensive modules include real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, AML/CFT investigations, PEP, sanctions, and adverse media screening.

The company’s products have been developed by a team of AML experts and former regulators leveraging an extensive experience in supervising financial institutions while working with central banks and law enforcement agencies

Being regulatory insiders has enabled the creation of cutting-edge technology solutions that streamline AML/CFT and compliance processes to unprecedented levels of efficiency. The company has been working on its core product since 2019 and started offering it in autumn 2022.

Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, the company last year has successfully closed a €1 million pre-seed investment round led by Practica Capital, one of the leading venture capital firms in the Baltics, and FIRSTPICK, an accelerator and venture capital fund investing in technology companies across the Baltics.

For more information, visit AMLYZE website, LinkedIn or X page.

About Aura Cloud:

Aura Cloud AB provides a next generation AI digital banking platform. The cloud native Aura platform is API-first and has the broadest functionality available to power innovative financial services. Aura has a range of different modules for Loans/Credits, Accounts/Deposits, Cards, Payments, Factoring, P2P, Loyalty and Rewards with full support for multi-currency, multi-entity setups and international expansion. Company enables efficient operation, hyper flexible, fast implementation and integration thus providing fast ROI. Aura is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified.

For more information, visit Aura Cloud website and LinkedIn page.

Originally published on 29 May.

