🇸🇪 AFRY signs framework agreement with Copperstone

AFRY has signed a two-year framework agreement with Copperstone Resources AB. The agreement is a continuation of previous co-operation. With this framework agreement AFRY continues as a trusted partner to support Copperstone to reach their goal of becoming one of the world’s most sustainable producers of copper.

The Swedish mining company Copperstone is planning to reopen the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The mine was closed at the turn of the millennium as demand for copper fell. Today, the need for copper is a key factor in the transition to renewable energy. When Copperstone plans to open up the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, efficient water management and circular flows are important aspects for responsible mining.

Through the framework agreement, AFRY will contribute with expertise through a wide range of competence areas with a focus on sustainable solutions and the Best Available Technologies (BAT). This includes services within multidisciplinary engineering in environment, geotechnics, process, mechanical and piping, electrical, automation, digitalisation, civil and construction and sustainability services.

“Society is changing towards greater use of renewable energy sources, and metals play a key role in this transition. Our calculations suggest that Viscaria could produce 30 000 tonnes of copper per year. Our ambition also extends to optimising the opportunities for reMining – reusing and utilising the material from previous mining operations to a greater extent. In this work, we look forward to continuing our cooperation with AFRY, which has extensive experience and deep expertise in the mining and metals sector”, says Emma Mäkitaavola, Project Manager at Copperstone Resources.

“Through our center of future mining and metal in Sweden together with AFRY’s entire range of services and our focus on sustainability, we have a unique expertise in multidisciplinary engineering needed in mining projects. We look forward to contributing to create a modern and responsible mining operation”, says Lisa Vedin, Head of Process Industries division for AFRY in Sweden.

The agreement is valid from 2024 to 2026. The contract value for AFRY has not been disclosed.

The mining industry plays a significant role in the transition to a low-carbon future. Minerals and metals are essential building blocks in a wide variety of clean energy technologies, from wind turbines, solar panels and nuclear power to electric vehicles and battery storage. AFRY is ranked as #7 international design firm in Mining (ENR 2023). Read how AFRY can support clients in shaping and developing their ideas into technically, environmentally, and financially viable solutions: https://afry.com/en/area/mining-metals

About Copperstone

Copperstone Resources is a Swedish publicly listed company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur and Tvistbo.

AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in industry, energy, and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 27 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

