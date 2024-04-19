🇸🇪 AFRY signs agreement with Svenska kraftnät

To enable the energy transition, the Swedish state-owned enterprise Svenska kraftnät is strengthening the transmission capacity between electricity area 2 and 3 with a number of new 400 kV lines. AFRY has been awarded the contract for the new overhead lines between Kilforsen and Fallviken, and will assist in the work to replace existing, outdated lines.

Svenska kraftnät is planning to renew and strengthen the border between electricity areas 2 and 3, also known as section 2, through extensive investments over the coming decades. The goal is to create a more flexible and robust transmission network that is ready for changes in the Swedish electricity system, while simultaneously being able to handle increased transmission from north to south.

The investment package is called NordSyd, and the section between Kilforsen and Fallviken, also known as the inland package, is the section of NordSyd that has now been procured and awarded to AFRY.

AFRY’s part includes permit work in the form of location investigation, buildability analysis, consultation, environmental impact assessment, concession application, and all geotechnical investigations related to the new pipelines. The assignment also includes the design of new lines and the lines to be demolished, and the preparation of tender documents for the contract.

“We are proud of the confidence Svenska kraftnät has given us and look forward to continuing to be an important player in the expansion and modernisation of the Swedish transmission grid. By replacing existing, outdated lines and at the same time increasing the transmission capacity between northern and southern Sweden, the project contributes to a more dynamic and flexible energy system” says Linda Pålsson, Head of division Energy at AFRY.

“The assignment is unique, as Svenska kraftnät has never procured the entire chain from the early permit phase to contractor support in one project. It is also unique with regard to the length of the lines. This enables streamlining the process and testifies to the urgency of accelerating the transition with powerful efforts”, says Folke Sandberg, Business Area Manager Planning & Design at AFRY.

The project includes roughly 30 miles of double 400 kV overhead line and the demolition of 50 miles of existing overhead line. The project period is estimated to last from spring 2024 to 2033.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Rothzén, PR och PA Manager AFRY Sweden

+46 72 566 1928, [email protected]

AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

We are 19,000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 27 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

