🇸🇪 AFRY in a new assignment for the North Bothnia Line

The Swedish Transport Administration has commissioned AFRY, together with WSP, to produce a railway plan for the Skellefteå – Degerbyn section, which is part of the North Bothnia Line.

The North Bothnia Line is a 270 kilometre new coastal railway between Umeå and Luleå which, when fully developed, will provide faster, safer and more environmentally friendly travel and transport and improve connections with Europe. The North Bothnia Line will be an important prerequisite for the large industrial investments in the northern parts of Sweden.

The assignment means that AFRY, together with WSP, will develop a railway plan for the five-mile section Skellefteå – Degerbyn – county border AC/BD, the part within Skellefteå municipality to the county border. The project is carried out in four stages – planning, investigation, design and delivery – and will result in a railway plan, construction documents and an environmental impact assessment.

The assignment includes, among other things, the exit from central Skellefteå, a tunnel, regional train station in Byske and areas of national interest. The exit from central Skellefteå is characterized by inhabited land and existing infrastructure that requires close coordination with Skellefteå municipality.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to continue to contribute to the development of the North Bothnia Line. Planning the transport infrastructure of the future is always exciting, and this project plays a central role in the green transition and is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80,000 tons per year by shifting transport from road to rail,”says Folke Sandberg, Business Area Manager Planning and Design at AFRY.

“This is about more than just railway tracks. The North Bothnia Line is crucial for the entire country’s green transition and is a key component for unleashing the potential in northern Sweden. We are proud to be part of building a more sustainable future where everyday life becomes smoother and emissions are reduced,” says Anna Lundman, Sector Manager Transport & Infrastructure at WSP.

The assignment will be completed by 2030.

