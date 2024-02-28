🇸🇪 AFRY has assisted OX2 with permit application for the offshore energy park Neptunus

AFRY has assisted OX2, one of Europe’s leading developers of renewable energy solutions, with the permit application for the Swedish energy park Neptunus, and the application for offshore hydrogen production. With up to 207 wind turbines combined with hydrogen production, the facility is expected to produce 370,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually. The project also includes a seabed oxygenation pilot project to enhance biodiversity.

Offshore wind power plays a vital role in the future electricity supply, both in Sweden and Europe. Sweden’s electricity consumption is expected to rise to around 330 TWh per year in 2045 if industry electrifies at the rate announced so far.

The energy park Neptunus, off the coast of Blekinge, is pivotal in the transition. The estimated total capacity of the plant is about 3100 MW, and the energy park is expected to produce between 13 – 15 TWh per year. The plant is expected to be operational by 2032.

“This energy park is unique in its production of wind power in combination with hydrogen, and also contributes to the improvement of the marine environment through the seabed oxygenation pilot project. AFRY’s expertise in environmental impact assessments has been invaluable in the permit application process,” says Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Offshore, OX2 Sweden.

Since the start of the project in 2021, AFRY has contributed to the entire permit process for the energy park in the SEZ (Swedish Economic Zone), including environmental impact assessments and project management, as well as specialist expertise in sediment modeling, oceanography, marine chemistry and oxygenation, landscape analysis, cultural environment, and geographic information systems.

The environmental impact assessment was submitted in December 2023, and the application for the Natura2000 permit was submitted together with the application document. The project is expected to be finalised in 2025.

“OX2 is a key player in Swedish wind power, facilitating the long-term energy supply needed for a sustainable transition. We take great pride in our ability to provide the specialized expertise required for the integrated energy park” says Folke Sandberg, Business Area Manager Planning and Design, AFRY.

AFRY has also been assigned the task of spearheading a working group to investigate how offshore hydrogen plants could enable oxygenation of the seabed, thereby improving conditions for marine life in parts of the Baltic Sea that are low in oxygen, in order to strengthen biodiversity. Today, the seabed in the Baltic Sea is suffering from oxygen deficiency, caused by factors such as eutrophication, which impacts animal and plant life.

