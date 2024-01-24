🇸🇪 AFRY achieves top positions in the ENR ranking for International Design Firms

The Engineering News Record (ENR) has ranked AFRY as #1 globally in Pulp & Paper among international engineering and design firms. In the overall sector specific categories, AFRY secures its positions as top international engineering company in the Industrial Processes as #4 and #8 Power.

AFRY’s devotion to delivering sustainable solutions for our clients is reflected in the Engineering News Record (ENR) ranking. In the 2023 edition of the Top 225 International Design Firms list, AFRY stands among the 20 largest engineering companies, maintaining its 18th overall position from the previous year. Looking at all sectors in the ENR Global Sourcebook, AFRY is greatly positioned among the TOP10 companies in several categories.

Ranking in Industrial Processes

AFRY has achieved several top rankings in specific categories in the ENR global sourcebook 2023. In Industrial Processes, AFRY is ranked as #4 in the overall category. AFRY’s positions in the subcategories are:

#1 Pulp & Paper

#2 Food & Beverages

#4 Chemicals (non-petroleum)

#4 Steel & non-ferrous metals

#7 Mining

Ranking in the Power sector

In the Power sector, AFRY holds the #8 position in the overall category, and is ranked in the subcategories as follows:

#2 Cogeneration

#3 Operations & Maintenance

#7 Hydro

#8 Transmission & Distribution

“These results showcase AFRY’s global market position as one of the leading international engineering companies in our core sectors. We are committed to supporting our clients in accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable society,” says Jonas Gustavsson, President and CEO at AFRY.

AFRY’s companywide competence covers the power, industrial processes, buildings, manufacturing, water, waste, transportation, and telecom sectors, making AFRY perfectly positioned to support clients in the green transition driven by decarbonisation, electrification, digitalisation, and circularity.

About ENR

The annual ENR global sourcebook and top lists are widely considered the industry benchmark for ranking international engineering and construction companies based on revenue for industry sector and specific services performed in the previous year. ENR is an industry publication that focuses on providing news, data, and analysis for industry professionals. The ENR outlet is well recognised throughout the construction and design industries.

For further information, please contact:

Marika Hahtala, Head of Business Development, Marketing and, Communications, AFRY Process Industries Division

Tel. +358 40 823 8986, e-mail [email protected]

Mia Brunila, Head of Communications, AFRY Energy Division

Tel. +358 440 411 418, e-mail [email protected]

AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

We are 19,000 devoted experts in industry, energy, and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 24 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Making Future

Originally published on 24 January by AFRY.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.