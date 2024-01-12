🇳🇴 Visma appoints Yvette Hoogewerf as new Segment Director for Medium and Large Enterprise

Visma, a leading provider of mission-critical cloud software in Europe and Latin-America, announces the appointment of Yvette Hoogewerf as new Segment Director for Medium and Large Enterprise (MLE) from 1 January 2024.

Hoogewerf joined Visma through the acquisition of Mamut in 2011, and has since then worked in various roles throughout the Group, both in the business and in leading positions.

She currently serves as Business Area Director for ERP in Visma, and holds 25 years of ERP experience within SMB and mid-market.

“I’m delighted to take on this new challenge in Visma. We see a lot of movement in the ERP and HRM markets in Europe currently, as more large companies are moving their systems to the cloud. With Visma’s strong offering of SaaS products, extensive partnership network and significant cloud transition experience from the Nordics, we are in a great position to support our customers on this journey”, says Hoogewerf.

High complexity

The MLE segment in Visma comprises 25 companies, which together make up one of the largest providers of ERP and HRM software solutions to medium and large companies in Europe.

The segment has around 2,800 employees, serves nearly 130,000 customers and generates close to EUR 500 million in annual revenue. Most customers have high organisational complexity, and require seamless integration between its various systems.

“I’m very pleased to have Yvette Hoogewerf in place as new leader of the MLE segment in Visma. With her vast industry experience, she is already a valuable board member and chairperson in some of our largest companies, and a key contributor in M&A processes. I am confident that Yvette is the right person for the job, and an excellent addition to our top management team”, says Merete Hverven, CEO of Visma.

