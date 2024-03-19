🇳🇴 Telenor, Hafslund and HitecVision announces 2.4 billion NOK investment in Oslo data center

Telenor, Hafslund and HitecVision have decided to invest NOK 2.4 billion in the joint venture.

“We are proud to be making an investment that will ensure that Norway gets much-needed data centers emphasizing security and sustainbility. We have great ambitions for Skygard and the timing is highly appropriate: the current geopolitical situation increases the need for secure solutions, whilst we simultaneously see an increasingly pressured market when it comes to capacity,” says Jannicke Hilland, Chair of the Board of Skygard and Executive Vice President for Infrastructure at Telenor.

The first data center will be built in Hovinbyen, Oslo, with construction starting in March 2024. Telenor Norway is the anchor customer in the project and Skygard is already in dialogue with several potential customers for the project.

The incoming head of Skygard is Elise Lindeberg, transitioning from the position of Director of Security at the Norwegian Communications Authority where she has led security and emergency preparedness work. Lindeberg has also been a member of the government’s emergency and preparedness commission.

“Skygard aims to be a Norwegian alternative in an international industry. Elise Lindeberg brings with her an impressive background in security and emergency preparedness,” says Jannicke Hilland.

Skygard stands out in the data center market by having Norwegian owners, a strong focus on energy-efficient operations, and meeting the needs of customers with very high security requirements.

“There is extensive digitization in all sectors of society, leading to an increasing number of important and critical services relying on good digital solutions and security. Data storage plays a significant role, and I look forward to contributing to building up Skygard,” says Elise Lindeberg.