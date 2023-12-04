🇳🇴 Reaching the Goals Set Forth at COP28 will Call for Speed, Scale, and Sustainability

1. Exponential change toward decarbonization is inconceivable without the help of digitalization.

Tom Jensen, executive chairman and co-founder of next-generation battery cell developer FREYR, explained that for all the benefits of solar and wind, they are intermittent energy sources — meaning that any system relying on them will need to find a way to store their power when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

A fully decarbonized society powered exclusively by renewable energy sources, Jensen added, will require roughly 200 terawatt hours of battery capacity—and today, the market has only about 2.5 terawatt hours of such capacity.

“That means, of course, that we need to scale up production of batteries in a massive way, and in as short a time period possible,” Jensen said. “This is impossible without the best available digitization solutions.”

By way of illustrating the role digitization can play in scaling and speeding decarbonization, Jensen explained that FREYR has partnered with Siemens AG to create “digital twins” that can simulate FREYR’s complex battery production and manufacturing.

“That way, by the time the product is being built, it’s already highly efficient and can get to market much, much faster,” said Peter Koerte, chief technology and chief strategy officer at Siemens.

Koerte mentioned a second application for Siemens’ digital twins: Hawaii’s Big Island, which is close to achieving the major goal of getting 100% of its energy from renewables. To do that, the power system has had to address the issue of intermittency, and cater to the many fluctuations in supply and demand.

“All of the technology exists, but you have to connect it, and you have to integrate it digitally,” Koerte said. “There is no sustainability without digitalization. Digitalization is absolutely paramount to making this work.”