🇳🇴 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 25. JANUARY 2024, FOR THE ELECTION OF RITA GLENNE AS NEW MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Rita Glenne has diverse technology and management expertise from several business sectors. Bergen Carbon Solutions has the ambition to be the world’s clean carbon technology and materials company, and with Rita strengthening the Board of Directors we will further leverage on the opportunities from providing clean carbon to the electrical vehicle battery industry,” says Jon André Løkke, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Rita Glenne previously worked at SINTEF, Norsk Hydro ASA, REC ASA and as Vice President of Technology within REC Solar AS. She currently runs her own consulting company as an advisor for technology start-ups and holds several board positions. She has extensive experience in developing technology into processes and products with a business aspect. Glenne has developed processes and production equipment for high volume manufacturing, has experience with hands-on trouble shooting and management in start-up production and extensive collaboration with suppliers and customers. Glenne has a Ph.D. from the Technical University of Trondheim (NTNU) in Material Science.

“It has been a privilege to serve on the Board during my tenure. I express my sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors and all the employees in the company for their unwavering dedication and collaboration. I am confident that the company has an exciting future ahead and wish them all the best as they embark on new endeavours,” says Bodil Holst.

“On behalf of BCS and its Board of Directors, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Bodil Holst for her contributions during her tenure on the Board. Your presence will be missed, and we wish you all the best in the future,” says Jon André Løkke, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The deadline for submitting proxy form votes is 18. January 2024 at 16:00 CET.

Proxy may be registered here. https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=8affffc07d5b872c83c78f816c9ab341952c5e35&validTo=1708765200000&oppdragsId=20240102VPI8U7U0

Live virtual attendance in the meeting here. https://dnb.lumiagm.com/132720357

(Please log in BEFORE the meeting starts at 10:00 CET on 25. August 2024)

Please find attached notice and guide for online participation.

Notice BCS EOGM 25.01.2024.